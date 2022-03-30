Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 10,558 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 5.2% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $9,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

SCHP traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.93. 3,728,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,037,748. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.27.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.