Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $18.60

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.60, but opened at $19.39. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.46, with a volume of 412 shares.
SLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.50.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
