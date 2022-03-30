Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $18.60

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.60, but opened at $19.39. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.46, with a volume of 412 shares.

SLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLN. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in Silence Therapeutics by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 3,472,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,959,000 after buying an additional 2,874,380 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,715,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,156,000. Finally, Consonance Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 758,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 579,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.