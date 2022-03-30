SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 93,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,614,075 shares.The stock last traded at $16.77 and had previously closed at $16.93.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $153,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SITE Centers by 863.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057,976 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in SITE Centers by 25.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 77,941 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers by 7.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 255,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 18,257 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in SITE Centers by 3.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 223,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in SITE Centers by 19.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 537,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 87,949 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers Company Profile (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

