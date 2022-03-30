SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Short Interest Update

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,900 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 491,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 86.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWYUF shares. TD Securities upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

OTCMKTS CWYUF traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $26.46. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.12. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

