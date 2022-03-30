Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,861.28

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,861.28 ($50.58) and traded as low as GBX 3,421 ($44.81). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 3,568 ($46.74), with a volume of 381,386 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,671.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,861.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.28 billion and a PE ratio of 16.27.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a €0.96 ($1.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.