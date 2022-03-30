SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Gap Down to $8.36

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.36, but opened at $8.07. SOPHiA GENETICS shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 17 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SOPH. Zacks Investment Research raised SOPHiA GENETICS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SOPHiA GENETICS from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SOPHiA GENETICS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45.

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 182.14%. Equities analysts forecast that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOPH. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,998,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,496,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,099,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

About SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

