Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $110.00

Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 107.25 ($1.40), with a volume of 135965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.51).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sourcebio International from GBX 205.30 ($2.69) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 138.34. The company has a market cap of £79.56 million and a P/E ratio of 4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81.

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

