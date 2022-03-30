SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 102,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,656,651 shares.The stock last traded at $502.98 and had previously closed at $505.52.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $480.98 and its 200-day moving average is $497.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

