Sportech (LON:SPO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.82

Shares of Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.82 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 35.90 ($0.47). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 35.90 ($0.47), with a volume of 529,800 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on shares of Sportech in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The firm has a market cap of £35.40 million and a PE ratio of 3.09.

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Venues and Sportech Lotteries segments.

