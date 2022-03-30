STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $258.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get STERIS alerts:

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,128,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,978,576,000 after purchasing an additional 452,768 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,852,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,667,876,000 after acquiring an additional 39,418 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,288,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $876,113,000 after acquiring an additional 134,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,211,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,025,194,000 after acquiring an additional 103,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $247.18 on Wednesday. STERIS has a 12 month low of $187.49 and a 12 month high of $248.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

About STERIS (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.