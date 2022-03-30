stETH Price Tops $704.92 on Top Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One stETH coin can currently be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00048095 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,404.10 or 0.07197232 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00057289 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,236.90 or 0.99872194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047636 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

