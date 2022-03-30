Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Five9 Call Options (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 8,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,115% compared to the average daily volume of 384 call options.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVN. Bank of America began coverage on Five9 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN stock opened at $112.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.73 and a beta of 0.52. Five9 has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $211.68.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $476,841.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $676,599.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,875 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.