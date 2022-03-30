Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.66

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.66 and traded as high as $27.34. Stratasys shares last traded at $27.17, with a volume of 923,463 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSYS. Cross Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 18,239 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

