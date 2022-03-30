StrongHands (SHND) Hits Market Capitalization of $87,455.71

StrongHands (SHND) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. StrongHands has a total market cap of $87,455.71 and $111.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,652,936,688 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

