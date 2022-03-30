Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Down 5.8%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.56 and last traded at $31.82. Approximately 110,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,486,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.79.

RUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average is $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -79.12 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,607. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polianta Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 37,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 65,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 412,797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 146,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 48.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

