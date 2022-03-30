Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $409.61

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 409.61 ($5.37) and traded as low as GBX 304 ($3.98). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 314.40 ($4.12), with a volume of 1,232,391 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYNT. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.82) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.58) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Synthomer from GBX 750 ($9.82) to GBX 575 ($7.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.03) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.24) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 548.13 ($7.18).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 316.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 409.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.30 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.52%. This is a positive change from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.70. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.24%.

In related news, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian acquired 223,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.60) per share, for a total transaction of £614,625 ($805,115.27).

About Synthomer (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

