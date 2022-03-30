T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,776 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $589,225,000 after buying an additional 2,911,738 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,996 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,120,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 33.4% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $587,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.61. 4,075,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,748,124. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

T-Mobile US Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.