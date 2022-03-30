Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.72.

A number of research firms have commented on TNEYF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS:TNEYF opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

