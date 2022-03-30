Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $43.22

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.22 and last traded at $43.22, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TARO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,085.77 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.42.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.98 million for the quarter. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after buying an additional 79,983 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 545,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

