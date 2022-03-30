TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Gap Down to $14.81

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.81, but opened at $14.11. TCG BDC shares last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 1,548 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CGBD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TCG BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $757.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 47.41%.

In other TCG BDC news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 3,260 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,770.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in TCG BDC by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TCG BDC by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TCG BDC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in TCG BDC by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 30,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TCG BDC by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

