TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TearLab Co. (OTCMKTS:TEAR – Get Rating) (TSE:TLB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.06. TearLab shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 20,200 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06.

TearLab Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TEAR)

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care.

