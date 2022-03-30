TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TearLab Co. (OTCMKTS:TEAR – Get Rating) (TSE:TLB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.06. TearLab shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 20,200 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06.
TearLab Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TEAR)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TearLab (TEAR)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for TearLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TearLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.