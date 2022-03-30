Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC:TCTZF – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.90 and last traded at $49.30. 5,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 66,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.82.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.79.

Get Tencent alerts:

Tencent Company Profile (OTC:TCTZF)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.