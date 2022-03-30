The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Short Interest Up 34.7% in March

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the February 28th total of 78,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Bancorp by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 424,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in First Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 38.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNLC traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $30.06. 15,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $331.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.78. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $36.80.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 37.60% and a return on equity of 15.32%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

First Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

