The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 70,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,388. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $345.23 and its 200 day moving average is $376.94. The company has a market cap of $113.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.72 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on GS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

