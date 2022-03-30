The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The InterGroup worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTG stock traded up $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.83. The InterGroup has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $61.61.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, a grand ballroom, 5 levels underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

