The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $155.08

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.08 ($2.03) and traded as low as GBX 139 ($1.82). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 139.60 ($1.83), with a volume of 390,074 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of £653.93 million and a PE ratio of 10.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 149.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 155.08.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

