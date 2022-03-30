The Sandbox (SAND) 1-Day Volume Reaches $727.40 Million

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.56 or 0.00007534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $4.10 billion and approximately $727.40 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00117047 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005646 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.28 or 0.00294483 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,149,278,952 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

