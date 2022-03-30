Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.61

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 3689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CURV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.39.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. Torrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,809,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,181,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $969,000. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Company Profile (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

