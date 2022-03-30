Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.84

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.84 and traded as high as C$7.68. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$7.67, with a volume of 80,373 shares traded.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$10.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective (up from C$7.00) on shares of Total Energy Services in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$327.59 million and a P/E ratio of -767.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.07, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.34 per share, with a total value of C$31,066.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,820,000 shares in the company, valued at C$11,538,800. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 290,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,813,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,813,515. Insiders have bought 301,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,501 in the last ninety days.
About Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
