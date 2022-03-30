Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.84

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.84 and traded as high as C$7.68. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$7.67, with a volume of 80,373 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$10.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective (up from C$7.00) on shares of Total Energy Services in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$327.59 million and a P/E ratio of -767.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.07, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$134.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.34 per share, with a total value of C$31,066.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,820,000 shares in the company, valued at C$11,538,800. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 290,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,813,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,813,515. Insiders have bought 301,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,501 in the last ninety days.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

