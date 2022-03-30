Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Down to $97.97

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $97.97, but opened at $94.94. Trupanion shares last traded at $91.63, with a volume of 3,819 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -104.44 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.59.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $389,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $340,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,408 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,532. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at $42,575,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 277.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 275,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after acquiring an additional 202,729 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,487,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,388,000 after acquiring an additional 102,630 shares during the period. Tsai Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at $5,968,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after acquiring an additional 67,442 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

