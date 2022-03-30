Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.68

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.68 and last traded at $30.45, with a volume of 41834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $503.90 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth $16,024,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 505,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 57,860 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

