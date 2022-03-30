Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) shares were down 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.86 and last traded at $38.97. Approximately 352,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 19,096,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.69.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $744,993. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,565,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 2,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,856 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

