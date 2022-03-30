Ubex Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $420,226.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a market cap of $673,174.69 and approximately $420,226.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00012189 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.07 or 0.00233023 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000088 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

