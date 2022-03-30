UEX (TSE:UEX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.40

UEX Co. (TSE:UEX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as low as C$0.39. UEX shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 1,166,171 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.40. The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$228.39 million and a P/E ratio of -42.00.

About UEX (TSE:UEX)

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,660 hectares comprising 23 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

