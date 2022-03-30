UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. UiPath updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

PATH traded down $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.04. 8,847,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,713,775. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average is $42.86. UiPath has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $90.00.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $409,412.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,730 shares of company stock valued at $8,074,148.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in UiPath by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 225,382 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 42,713 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $871,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PATH. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.05.

UiPath Company Profile (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Stories

