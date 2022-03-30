United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.15

Shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.15 and traded as high as $18.34. United Bancorp shares last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 745 shares.

The company has a market cap of $108.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 13.61%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in United Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $748,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in United Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBCP)

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

