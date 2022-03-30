United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $7.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.93 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $6.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $28.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.19 billion to $28.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.41 billion to $29.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. CL King began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNFI opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.60. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

