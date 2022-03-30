UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Lifted by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNH traded up $10.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $520.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,024,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,439. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.65. The stock has a market cap of $490.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $360.55 and a 52 week high of $521.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.43.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

