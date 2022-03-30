Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.59

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.59 and last traded at $99.78, with a volume of 113186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.68.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.93.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

