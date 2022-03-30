Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.59

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.59 and last traded at $99.78, with a volume of 113186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.68.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.93.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.
About Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
