VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) is Marshall Financial Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,463 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned 0.15% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,510,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,985,000 after acquiring an additional 630,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,601,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,415,000 after purchasing an additional 163,874 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,951,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,599,000 after purchasing an additional 613,622 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,985,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,420,000 after purchasing an additional 277,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,888,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,238,000 after purchasing an additional 301,596 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.46. 54,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,239. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.