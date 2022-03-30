Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.00

Shares of Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22), with a volume of 66979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.17 million and a P/E ratio of -5.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.92, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

About Velocity Composites (LON:VEL)

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

