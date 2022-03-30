Venn Life Sciences (LON:VENN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.85

Venn Life Sciences Holdings PLC (LON:VENN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.85 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09). Venn Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 6.85 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,027,544 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of £4.89 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
About Venn Life Sciences (LON:VENN)
