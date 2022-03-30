Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading Down 3.5%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.09 and last traded at $29.82. 11,982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 893,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCYT. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens cut their target price on Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 618.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

