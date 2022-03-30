Veresen (TSE:VSN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Veresen Inc (TSE:VSN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.92. Veresen shares last traded at C$18.51, with a volume of 1,147,002 shares.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.51.
About Veresen (TSE:VSN)
