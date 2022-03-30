Viacoin Hits Market Cap of $2.71 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $18,254.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 55.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.33 or 0.00280030 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00012835 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001495 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000408 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001375 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

