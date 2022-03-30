Volex (LON:VLX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $353.36

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 353.36 ($4.63) and traded as low as GBX 273.15 ($3.58). Volex shares last traded at GBX 286.50 ($3.75), with a volume of 469,676 shares changing hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Volex from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 510 ($6.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £454.73 million and a P/E ratio of 15.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 276.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 353.36.
Volex Company Profile (LON:VLX)
Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.
Featured Articles
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.