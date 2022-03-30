Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,022 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 2.6% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.87. 8,283,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,281,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $415.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.06. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $152.57.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.