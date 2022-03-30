Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down to $129.52

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $129.52, but opened at $123.62. Wayfair shares last traded at $121.75, with a volume of 66,078 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Wayfair from $156.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.31. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.87 and a beta of 2.90.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. Wayfair’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $846,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $292,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,822 shares of company stock worth $2,131,777 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,037,000 after buying an additional 262,240 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after purchasing an additional 867,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Wayfair by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,580,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,241,000 after purchasing an additional 289,798 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its stake in Wayfair by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,220,000 after purchasing an additional 773,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wayfair by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,413,000 after purchasing an additional 179,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

