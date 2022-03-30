WazirX 1-Day Volume Tops $19.70 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001451 BTC on popular exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $261.99 million and approximately $19.70 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00048095 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,404.10 or 0.07197232 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00057289 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,236.90 or 0.99872194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047636 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.