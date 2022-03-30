Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nemetschek (NEM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nemetschek (ETR: NEM):

3/28/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €100.00 ($109.89) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/25/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €94.00 ($103.30) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/23/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €90.00 ($98.90) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/22/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €90.00 ($98.90) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/22/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €91.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/22/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €105.00 ($115.38) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/15/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €90.00 ($98.90) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/2/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €87.00 ($95.60) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/1/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €91.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/23/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €91.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/18/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €87.00 ($95.60) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/4/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €100.00 ($109.89) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/3/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €90.00 ($98.90) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/31/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €105.00 ($115.38) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

NEM opened at €89.64 ($98.51) on Wednesday. Nemetschek SE has a fifty-two week low of €53.20 ($58.46) and a fifty-two week high of €116.15 ($127.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of €78.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €91.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

